Coronavirus: Trent University donates personal protective equipment to Peterborough hospital

Trent University has donated several thousand pieces of personal protective equipment and clothing to Peterborough Regional Health Centre to support frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said on Monday its many departments gathered several thousand pairs of gloves, coveralls, boot covers, surgical and N-95 masks, and hospital gowns, as well as cases of soap, sanitizer and disinfectant cleaners.

The donation was delivered to the Peterborough hospital on Tuesday.

“This was an impressive showcase of collaboration at its best – a coordinated effort across multiple departments, all in the interest of protecting public health in our community,” stated Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor of Trent University

“It is important for Trent to support where we can as our community navigates uncharted terrain in flattening the curve with this virus.”

Trent University has most of its employees working remotely after classes at campuses were suspended on March 18. The stock was made available through the collaborative efforts of several departments, including nursing, biology, chemistry, forensic science, the school of the environment, and facilities management.

Thank you @TrentUniversity for supporting #PRHC with a generous donation of personal protective equipment –gloves, N95 masks & more. Every contribution of necessary supplies will help ensure the safety of our healthcare workers & patients during COVID-19: https://t.co/fqz9G2Z5pT pic.twitter.com/X6F0dKaFqX — PRHC (@PRHC1) March 25, 2020

“Many Trent students from our diverse science programs, find mentors and career connections within the local healthcare sector,” said Holger Hintelmann, dean of science at Trent. “At times like this we must band together as a scientific community and support each other.”

Trent Health Services also made a donation of testing kits to Peterborough Public Health, all part of the effort to control COVID-19’s spread in the local community.

The university also said that over the past week, as the community and country respond to COVID-19, there have been “encouraging moments” for faculty, particularly in the Trent/Fleming School of Nursing, which is seeing students put to work their learning about approaches to health-care that embrace social responsibility.

“We are preparing the next generation of nurses, talented healthcare professionals who will work in our local community here in Peterborough and beyond,” states Kirsten Woodend, dean of nursing.

“It is encouraging that students are reaching out to see how they can help in their community. We’ve had numerous students connect about how we can work together to donate PPE for those working in healthcare’s frontline right now.”

PRHC thanked the university for its “generous” donation.

“Every contribution of necessary supplies will help to ensure the safety of our healthcare workers and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the hospital stated on its social media pages.

Peterborough’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was associated with Trent University’s Peterborough campus, Groarke announced to students and staff on March 15.

Peterborough Public Health announced late Thursday morning that case has been resolved. There are now nine confirmed cases in the Peterborough area, according to the health unit.

The hospital has appealed to the public for donations of personal protective equipment and other donations. Visit its website to help.