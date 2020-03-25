Menu

Economy

Vancouver Aquarium lays off nearly 350 workers due to coronavirus outbreak

By Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 6:38 pm
Señor Cinco, a sea lion at the Vancouver Aquarium.
Señor Cinco, a sea lion at the Vancouver Aquarium. Vancouver Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium announced staffing cuts on Wednesday, after shutting its doors to the public over a week ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ocean Wise Conservation Association, which operates the attraction, has laid off 60 per cent of its workforce — about 343 employees, most of whom work in operations jobs such cafe service, interpreting, and marketing.

READ MORE: ‘We’re devastated’: COVID-19 dries up tourism industry, thousands laid off in mountain towns

Staff who look after the 70,000 animals living at the aquarium and Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, also in Vancouver, were not affected.

“We can’t just lock the doors and turn off the lights,” like other attractions, said spokesperson Amber Sessions in an email to Global News. “We have our animals to care for.”

As a result, the organization estimates it will lose $3.2 million per month in revenue.

Story continues below advertisement

– With files from Lauren Donnellan

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vancouvercoronavirus newscoronavirus updatebc coronavirusVancouver AquariumLayoffscovid-19 newsaquariumvancouver things to do
