Sports

Kingston Frontenacs head coach talks abrupt ending to season and more

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 10:18 am
Kingston Frontenacs Kurtis Foster talks cancellation of season and more.
WATCH: Kingston Frontenacs head coach Kurtis Foster talks cancellation of hockey season.

Earlier this week, the Ontario Hockey League season was officially cancelled amid the spread of COVID-19.

Kingston Frontenacs head coach Kurtis Foster said the season’s abrupt ending hasn’t been easy.

READ MORE: 3 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Kingston region, total now up to 14

“I think we all wanted to come back and get the opportunity to play Ottawa in the playoffs, but I think everybody knew that there’s bigger and more important things to worry about these days,” Foster said.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

“So a little bittersweet.”

Kingston finished a 62-game schedule with a record of 19-39-2-and-2 and that was good enough for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Foster says the goal at the beginning of the year was to make the playoffs and they did it.

“The start wasn’t the way we wanted, winning just one game in the first 19, but I think if you had said then that we would have made the playoffs, we would have probably taken that.”

The bench boss says there were many positives to from the season including the play of rookie Shane Wright.

“If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that he was going to put up 39 goals, I probably would have been surprised,” Foster said.

“I knew he was elite, I knew he was a great player.”

The Frontenacs as well as the other OHL teams are now getting ready for the 2020 priority draft that’ll take place on April 4.

CoronavirusKingstonCKWS TVglobal KingstonPlayoffsKingston FrontenacsHead CoachCoronavirus kingstonKurtis FosterOHL seasonCancellation Of SeasonO.H.L.
