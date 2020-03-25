Menu

Health

3 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Kingston region, total now up to 14

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 11:01 am
Updated March 25, 2020 11:29 am
KFL&A Public Health have identified three new cases of COVID-19 in their catchment area.
KFL&A Public Health have confirmed that as of Wednesday morning, the region's total number of COVID-19 cases is now 14.

KFL&A Public Health have confirmed that as of Wednesday morning, the region’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 14.

Public health officials say they are still “actively investigating” the details of the three new patients infected by the novel coronavirus, but would be giving updated information as soon as it becomes available.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 100 new coronavirus cases including 1 more death, total jumps to 671 active cases

The first three cases of COVID-19 were identified last week in two women, 44 and 62, and a 48-year-old man, who respectively travelled to Barbados, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Later in the week, Kingston’s fourth case was identified in a woman in her 70s who had recently returned from Portugal. She is the only patient in Kingston who has had to be hospitalized due to the virus. Moore said that her condition has improved since she was first admitted last Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, KFL&A Public Health said three men and one woman contracted the virus.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

One man in his 40s who recently had contact with a traveller who tested positive for COVID-19, another man in his 30s who recently travelled to the United Kingdom, a man in his 70s who recently travelled to Singapore and a woman in her 70s who also recently travelled to Singapore all tested positive for the virus.

Tuesday morning, Global News confirmed three new cases of the virus tested in the city, then bringing the region’s total up to 11.

A man in his 20s, with recent travel to Mexico, a male pre-teen and a female teen, both of whom recently had contact with a traveller who tested positive for the virus, all contracted COVID-19. All are in self-isolation.

More to come.

