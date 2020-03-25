14 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, total reaches 86

Send this page to someone via email

The number of new COVID-19 cases, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has edged up in Saskatchewan.

The province reported 14 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 86 since the first presumptive case was reported on March 12.

Four people have now been hospitalized.

Officials said four of the new cases are the result of local transmission, with the remaining new cases travel-related.

Two of the newest cases involve patients 19 years of age and under, bringing the total in that age group to four.

The highest numbers continue to be in Saskatoon, with 41 reported cases.

Regina has 27 confirmed cases.

There are three cases in the north, eight in the central region and seven in the south.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

