First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Oxford County, Ont.

Ontario’s Southwestern Public Health has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 in the region, the first in Oxford County.

Public Health says the Oxford County man, who is in his 30s, had been in close contact with someone outside the region who also has the virus.

“We are following up with any contacts of the individual by telephone,” said Dr. Joyce Locke, medical officer of health for Southwest Public Health.

“This is a reminder that anyone can be infected at any age.”

Officials say the man was tested for COVID-19 after he showed up at Woodstock Hospital Emergency Department with symptoms on March 19.

Hospital officials say the appropriate infection control precautions were followed while the individual was assessed and tested.

The positive diagnosis was confirmed Wednesday, and the man remains in self-isolation.

“Our Emergency Department staff followed the appropriate precautionary measures when caring for this individual,” said Kim Hobbs, director of infection prevention at Woodstock Hospital.

Southwestern Public Health says it is investigating and following up with close contacts of the individual.

Earlier Wednesday, public health officials in London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton, both announced five new confirmed cases of the virus in their regions. They were the first cases in Sarnia-Lambton, the number of confirmed cases in London-Middlesex is at 19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

