Global News Morning Saskatoon March 23 2020 10:19am 03:20 Staying fit while self isolating While self isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic, you might be concerned about your physical and mental health, but there are a few things you can do while at home to keep fit. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6717484/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6717484/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?