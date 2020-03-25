Cape Breton man charged with possessing child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A Cape Breton man has been charged with possessing child pornography after his home was searched by Nova Scotia RCMP in fall of 2019.

James Darren Peters, who is already facing a charge of sexual assault, has been released by police on strict conditions and is expected to appear in the Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 29.

The 49-year-old from Lower L’Ardoise was arrested on Monday.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP arrest 7 people for online cannabis sales network

“Pursuant to the sexual assault allegations, RCMP investigators searched the suspect’s home on October 1, 2019 and seized his electronic devices,” said a statement from the Mounties released on Wednesday.

“The search of the devices has recently been completed and child pornography was found on them.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP seek public help in violent assault, break-in investigation

Peters was charged with sexual assault and related offences last October after a complaint that he sexually assaulted a young man at a department store in Port Hawkesbury, and in Sydney, two months prior.

The RCMP is reminding residents that it is mandatory for them to report suspected child pornography, and that failure to disclose any suspicious activity or materials can result in serious penalties.