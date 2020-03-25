N.S. RCMP arrest 7 people for online cannabis sales network

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested seven people across the province in connection to an illegal online cannabis distribution network.

On Wednesday, the Mounties said that while one man has been released without charges, the other six face a handful of charges, including possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and distribution, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and money laundering.

The six men range in age from 22 to 33 and hail from both Hants County and the Halifax area.

“In May 2019, Windsor District RCMP began an investigation into an illegal online cannabis marijuana distribution network operating within Hants, Kings, and Annapolis Counties,” said Wednesday’s RCMP statement.

“The investigation into the business led to a series of homes being searched on March 12, in Hants, Kings and Halifax Regional Municipality.”

Officers seized a “considerable” amount of cannabis products and offence-related properties during the raids, said the news release, in addition to more than $20,000 in cash.

The investigation isn’t over yet either — Nova Scotia RCMP said they expect to lay additional charges in relation to the operation.

All six suspects are scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on July 27.