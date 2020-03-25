Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

N.S. RCMP arrest 7 people for online cannabis sales network

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 3:00 pm
A handful of cannabis bud is shown in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin.
A handful of cannabis bud is shown in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin.

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested seven people across the province in connection to an illegal online cannabis distribution network.

On Wednesday, the Mounties said that while one man has been released without charges, the other six face a handful of charges, including possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and distribution, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and money laundering.

The six men range in age from 22 to 33 and hail from both Hants County and the Halifax area.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating after several people eat edibles-laced cake at school event

“In May 2019, Windsor District RCMP began an investigation into an illegal online cannabis marijuana distribution network operating within Hants, Kings, and Annapolis Counties,” said Wednesday’s RCMP statement.

“The investigation into the business led to a series of homes being searched on March 12, in Hants, Kings and Halifax Regional Municipality.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers seized a “considerable” amount of cannabis products and offence-related properties during the raids, said the news release, in addition to more than $20,000 in cash.

Moncton cannabis dispensary holds rally after cease and desist
Moncton cannabis dispensary holds rally after cease and desist

READ MORE: 2 facing charges after police raid alleged Dartmouth cannabis dispensary

The investigation isn’t over yet either — Nova Scotia RCMP said they expect to lay additional charges in relation to the operation.

All six suspects are scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on July 27.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMarijuanaCannabisNova Scotia RCMPHalifax Regional MunicipalityMoney launderingDrug Seizurecannabis salesHants County
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.