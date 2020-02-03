Menu

Crime

2 facing charges after police raid alleged Dartmouth cannabis dispensary

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 1:11 pm
Halifax Regional Police close the doors of van full of cannabis and cannabis products they seized from Farm Assists on Aug. 1, 2019.
Halifax Regional Police close the doors of van full of cannabis and cannabis products they seized from Farm Assists on Aug. 1, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Two people are facing charges after Halifax Regional Police raided what they allege is an illegal cannabis dispensary on Friday.

Police say shortly before 4 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at Compassion Consulting, located at 601-46 Portland St.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating after several people eat edibles-laced cake at school event

As part of their search, investigators reportedly seized more than 750 grams of cannabis, 42 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, 82 units of cannabis oils and other cannabis products.

A man and a woman, both from Dartmouth, face one count each of the following charges under the Cannabis Act:

  • Possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Possession for use in the distribution of illicit cannabis
They will appear in court at a later date.

Connecting Cannabis and Mental Health
Connecting Cannabis and Mental Health

In Nova Scotia, the NSLC is the only licensed retailer authorized to sell cannabis.

