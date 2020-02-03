2 facing charges after police raid alleged Dartmouth cannabis dispensary

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges after Halifax Regional Police raided what they allege is an illegal cannabis dispensary on Friday.

Police say shortly before 4 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at Compassion Consulting, located at 601-46 Portland St.

As part of their search, investigators reportedly seized more than 750 grams of cannabis, 42 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, 82 units of cannabis oils and other cannabis products.

A man and a woman, both from Dartmouth, face one count each of the following charges under the Cannabis Act:

Possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession for use in the distribution of illicit cannabis

They will appear in court at a later date.

In Nova Scotia, the NSLC is the only licensed retailer authorized to sell cannabis.