U.K. kids leave coronavirus care kits for first responders: ‘Thank you for keeping us safe’

Despite the fear surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak, people are still trying their best to spread kindness.

Over in the U.K., local residents have been putting together care packages to leave for first responders fighting COVID-19.

The Hazardous Area Response Team of the West Midlands Ambulance Service shared photos on their Twitter account on March 24, featuring some of the sweet gifts they received.

“A big thank you to the anonymous people that left this lovely gift and beautiful picture for one of our Rapid Response @WMASHART Paramedics today,” the tweet reads. “We really do appreciate the sentiment.”

Small cherry pies, Haribo gummy candies and chocolate cookies were left for them, along with a card, written in a child’s handwriting, reading: “Thank you for keeping us safe.”

The organization included important hashtags, like #StayAtHomeSaveLives, to encourage people to maintain self-isolation to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The U.K. has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, which has affected more than 8,000 people so far.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the country into a lockdown, encouraging everyone to stay indoors to save lives.

All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no longer meet family or friends or risk being fined, Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home,” he said in a televised address, replacing his daily news conference.

They would only be allowed to leave their homes to shop for basic necessities, exercise, for a medical need, to provide care or travelling to and from work where absolutely necessary.

“That’s all. These are the only reasons you should leave your home,” he said, adding that people should not meet friends or family members who do not live in their home.

Johnson had resisted pressure to impose a full lockdown even as other European countries had done so, but was forced to change tack as projections showed the health system could become overwhelmed.

—With files from Reuters

