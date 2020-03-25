Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Wednesday update from Manitoba health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 10:50 am
Updated March 25, 2020 11:39 am
Manitoba health officials update the province on the latest novel Coronavirus situation on Wednesday, March 25.

The province will update ‘Tobans on the latest novel coronavirus situation Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Manitoba currently sits at 21 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19. One person has needed hospitalization but has been released.

Tuesday, the provincial government froze rent increases and postponed non-urgent rent evictions.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba to freeze rent increases; postpone non-urgent evictions

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
