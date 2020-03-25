Coronavirus: Wednesday update from Manitoba health officials

Send this page to someone via email

The province will update ‘Tobans on the latest novel coronavirus situation Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Manitoba currently sits at 21 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19. One person has needed hospitalization but has been released.

Tuesday, the provincial government froze rent increases and postponed non-urgent rent evictions.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

