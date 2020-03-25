Menu

Crime

3 teens charged after reported cellphone theft, Hamilton police seeking 4th suspect

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 25, 2020 10:18 am
Hamilton police have arrested three teens in connection with a reported robbery and are seeking a fourth suspect.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police have arrested three teenagers and are looking for a fourth after a reported street robbery in downtown Hamilton.

Investigators say a 53-year-old man was alone on the sidewalk in the area of King and Bay streets at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by four male suspects, who allegedly assaulted him and stole his cellphone.

According to police, the suspects fled on foot, but officers flooded the area with several patrol cars and were able to locate three of the four suspects after separate foot pursuits.

The accused range in age from 15 to 17, and all three of the arrested suspects will appear in court to answer to robbery charges. Two of the teens are also charged with failing to comply with previous court orders.

Police say one suspect remains outstanding and the victim has been treated for a minor injury.

