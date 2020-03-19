Parents, son arrested as police seize more than $500K in drugs from Stoney Creek home

Send this page to someone via email

Two parents and their son have been arrested after police in Hamilton, Ont., say they seized more than half a million dollars in drugs from a home in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police say they began investigating domestic-related offenses involving a Stoney Creek man on Monday and issued a warrant for his arrest on multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering death threats.

He was arrested on Wednesday and police executed a search warrant at his home on Greening Avenue, where they allegedly found more than $500,000 in street drugs, including blue and orange fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, as well as a replica airsoft handgun and $120,000 in cash.

Police arrested and charged three people living inside the home, including a man and a woman in their 60s.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Joseph Dalia, 37, and his parents, 68-year-old Carmen Dalia and 64-year-old Luisa Casciola-Dalia, have all been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.