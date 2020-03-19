Menu

Crime

Parents, son arrested as police seize more than $500K in drugs from Stoney Creek home

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 19, 2020 4:05 pm
Police say they seized more than half a million dollars from a Stoney Creek home.
Two parents and their son have been arrested after police in Hamilton, Ont., say they seized more than half a million dollars in drugs from a home in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police say they began investigating domestic-related offenses involving a Stoney Creek man on Monday and issued a warrant for his arrest on multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering death threats.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seize more than $250K in drugs in trafficking ring investigation

He was arrested on Wednesday and police executed a search warrant at his home on Greening Avenue, where they allegedly found more than $500,000 in street drugs, including blue and orange fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, as well as a replica airsoft handgun and $120,000 in cash.

Police arrested and charged three people living inside the home, including a man and a woman in their 60s.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Joseph Dalia, 37, and his parents, 68-year-old Carmen Dalia and 64-year-old Luisa Casciola-Dalia, have all been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

