Quebec’s non-essential businesses close as province ramps up COVID-19 measures

Non-essential businesses in Quebec are officially closed until April 13 as the province ramps up the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legault government’s measure means that only essential services — such as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and police departments — will remain physically open over the next three weeks.

Under the plan, restaurants can still provide takeout and delivery, but their dining rooms must be closed.

The province’s liquor and cannabis stores will also remain open during that period, but clients are encouraged to place online orders. A full list of essential services can be found online.

In Quebec, the number of novel coronavirus cases has jumped since the beginning of the week.

More than 1,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and four people have died.

The outbreak has sent 67 people to hospital, and 31 of them were in intensive care as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Quebec government has escalated measures over the past two weeks aimed at slowing the virus’ spread, including prolonging provincewide school and daycare closures until May 1.

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s response to the pandemic on Wednesday.