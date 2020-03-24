Partial shutdown in Quebec looms amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

All Quebec businesses considered to be non-essential services must close their doors as of midnight on Tuesday.

The Legault government announced the partial shutdown, which will last until April 13, on Monday amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

As a result, only grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other essential services will be allowed to remain open during the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a spike in cases in Quebec, bringing the province’s total as of March 23 to 628, including 265 in Montreal. There are 45 people who are hospitalized.

The City of Montreal will announce help for vulnerable citizens during the health crisis at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Quebec government is also expected to provide an update on the provincial response to the virus.

While the province has rolled out restrictions over the past two weeks to curb COVID-19, officials are asking Quebecers to do their part and stay home.

