Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing to get underway for Kalen Schlatter following murder conviction of Tess Richey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2020 7:06 am
Jury finds Kalen Schlatter guilty of first-degree murder in death of Tess Richey
WATCH ABOVE: Kalen Schlatter has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Tess Richey, whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell days after she went missing. Erica Vella reports. (March 23, 2020)

TORONTO – A sentencing hearing is set to get underway today for a Toronto man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a young woman who had been out with a friend.

Kalen Schlatter was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this week in the death of Tess Richey.

The 22-year-old’s body was found at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in November 2017, and traces of Schlatter’s DNA were found on her pants and inside her bra.

READ MORE: Kalen Schlatter found guilty by jury of killing Tess Richey

Prosecutors argued Schlatter strangled Richey after she rejected his sexual advances, while Schlatter testified she was still alive when he last saw her.

In convicting Schlatter of first-degree murder, jurors concluded he was guilty of sexually assaulting Richey as well as killing her.

Story continues below advertisement

Victim impact statements from Richey’s friends and family may be read out during today’s hearing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto crimeTess RicheyKalen SchlatterTess Richey murderKalen Schlatter trial
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.