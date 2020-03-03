Menu

Crime

Former cellmate says Kalen Schlatter confessed to strangling Tess Richey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2020 12:56 pm
Sister describes desperate search for Tess Richey, discovery of her body
WATCH (Feb. 21): On day two of the murder trial for Kalen Schlatter, one of Tess Richey’s sisters testified about the desperate search to find her and the discovery of her body. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – A jailhouse informant is testifying that Kalen Schlatter confessed to strangling a young woman with a scarf after she refused to have sex in an alley.

READ MORE: Defence raises questions about other man seen on the night Tess Richey disappeared

E.S. says Schlatter described meeting Tess Richey at the Crews and Tangos bar, going to a hotdog stand with her and her friend afterwards, then taking Richey down an alley after her friend left.

He says Schlatter recalled making out with Richey in a stairwell, then losing control when she told him she didn’t want to go any further because she was on her period.

READ MORE: Video shown at Tess Richey murder trial shows victim, accused together on night she disappeared

Richey, 22, went missing after a night out with a friend in November 2017. Her body was found in a stairwell days later by her mother and a family friend.

Story continues below advertisement

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and his lawyers have drawn attention to another man who was seen in the area that night.

Crown says Tess Richey was ‘sexually assaulted and brutally strangled’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
