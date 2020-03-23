Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kalen Schlatter found guilty by jury of killing Tess Richey

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 6:04 pm
Prosecutors call credibility of man accused of killing Tess Richey into question
WATCH ABOVE: Prosecutors spent most of the day questioning accused killer Kalen Schlatter. Caryn Lieberman reports. (March 10)

Kalen Schlatter has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey.

The verdict was read out at a downtown Toronto courthouse Monday afternoon.

Evidence was presented to the jury over the course of a month. Jurors began their deliberations on Friday.

READ MORE: Jurors in Kalen Schlatter murder trial begin deliberations

Schlatter, 23, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Richey, a woman whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell in the Church-Wellesley Village area in 2017.

He testified earlier this month that Richey was alive when he left her in an alley following a consensual sexual encounter in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017.

But prosecutors alleged Schlatter was determined to have sex with Richey, who he had met hours earlier, and lured her into the alley as she was trying to go meet her Uber.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto crimeToronto HomicideToronto MurderTess RicheyKalen SchlatterKalen Schlatter trialKalen Schlatter verdict
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.