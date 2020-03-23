Kalen Schlatter found guilty by jury of killing Tess Richey

Send this page to someone via email

Kalen Schlatter has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey.

The verdict was read out at a downtown Toronto courthouse Monday afternoon.

Evidence was presented to the jury over the course of a month. Jurors began their deliberations on Friday.

Schlatter, 23, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Richey, a woman whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell in the Church-Wellesley Village area in 2017.

He testified earlier this month that Richey was alive when he left her in an alley following a consensual sexual encounter in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017.

But prosecutors alleged Schlatter was determined to have sex with Richey, who he had met hours earlier, and lured her into the alley as she was trying to go meet her Uber.

— With files from The Canadian Press

More to come.