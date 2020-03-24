Toronto Maple Leafs announcer offering customized goal calls during coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs hockey doesn’t appear to be returning any time soon, but one member of the organization is staying busy.

In a post on Twitter, public address announcer Mike Ross offering up personalized goal calls on social media and the response has been overwhelming.

“I hope you’re healthy and that you’re practicing your social distancing, and that’s what we’re doing here,” he said.

“I’m doing your goal requests, all right? Trying to bring a little bit of sunshine into what is a difficult time for a lot of us right now.

READ MORE: Toronto’s sports franchises team up to launch fund for event staff

Ross told Global News he only got a few responses over the first couple of days.

Story continues below advertisement

“But then on Monday it just absolutely exploded — and it’s non-stop,” he said.

Ross said he has been recording 30 to 40 goal calls per night and he figures he would have to continue doing so for the next three to four weeks to catch up to the demand.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s a real fun mix,” he said.

The voice of the Leafs normally calls on average between three and six goals for the home team per night.

READ MORE: NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

“I mean it’s people asking for goals by themselves, goals assisted by Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Rielly, Tavares — you name it.”

There is only one rule: no goal calls for opposing teams.

“We’re not doing Boston goals. We’re doing all Leafs, all the time,” he said.

Of all the requests so far, Ross said the most special has been a request by Johnny Bower’s grandson to announce the Leafs legend as the first star of the game.

YOUR name on a Leafs goal announcement?? You bet!#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/rojEX2deQj — Mike Ross (@RossyOnTheMic) March 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement