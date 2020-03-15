Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Toronto’s sports franchises team up to launch fund for event staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2020 9:20 pm
NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic (March 12)

Toronto’s five prominent sports organizations have teamed together to create a special assistance fund for event staff affected by the suspension of all major sports in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The “Team Toronto Fund” was announced on Sunday in a joint statement by the Blue Jays, Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC, and Argonauts.

Story continues below advertisement

The program is designed to further assist arena, stadium and support staff should they be in need of extra financial assistance due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The statement says that team management, coaches, and players from all five teams will contribute to the fund “to provide additional aid to the many workers that support them each and every day and night.”

The Blue Jays are owned by Rogers Communications and play their home games at Rogers Centre, while the other four are under the Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment umbrella.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Toronto Raptors team members cleared of COVID-19 after recent tests

The Leafs and Raptors play at Scotiabank Arena while the Argos and TFC call BMO Field home.

MLSE also unveiled details of a program to assist close to 4,000 part-time and event staff at Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field and Coca-Cola Coliseum, home to the American Hockey League’s Marlies, on Friday.

The NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS and CFL, along with the AHL, halted their seasons this week amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Toronto RaptorsToronto Blue JaysToronto Maple LeafsBlue Jayscoronavirus newsToronto Argonautscoronavirus canadaToronto FCcovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canada
