Health

Coronavirus: City of Brandon looks at deferring property taxes during COVID-19

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 5:52 pm
The City of Brandon is considering deferring property tax payments amid COVID-19.
Kurt Brownridge / Global News

The City of Brandon may give Brandonites a break on their taxes during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a release Tuesday, the city said it’s looking at a number of options — including deferring 2020 property tax payments — to help soften the financial blow of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Why Manitoba isn’t doing widespread coronavirus testing right now

“This is an unprecedented situation, and Council will want to consider all avenues to help our citizens and businesses weather this,” Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest said in the release.

“Given that many residents have either been laid off or currently have reduced incomes, and given the fact that many businesses have either closed their doors or had their cash flows significantly impacted, I’ve asked City administration to develop potential strategies and options for temporary deferment of tax payments.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Brandon, Winnipeg police seeing increase in phone scams: ‘It’s definitely concerning’

Taxes are normally due June 30 every year in Brandon.

The city says administrative staff are now working on options for council to consider as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg’s mayor said a business task force set up to help local businesses through the COVID-19 outbreak is also discussing deferring property and business taxes in Manitoba’s capital.

