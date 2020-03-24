Menu

Canada

City of Winnipeg to give update on coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 2:15 pm
city hall winnipeg municipal politics
The City of Winnipeg will provide an update on its coronavirus response at city hall on Tuesday afternoon. Jeremy Desrochers/Global News

The City of Winnipeg is set to give an update on its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will take place at city hall.

READ MORE: Winnipeg city council to vote on budget Friday amid COVID-19 pandemic

The city says Mayor Brian Bowman will give the update along with Jason Shaw, manager of the city’s emergency operations centre.

Global News will livestream the event above.

Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg homeless shelters brace for COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg homeless shelters brace for COVID-19

 

Story continues below advertisement
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of WinnipegBrian BowmanManitoba Healthcoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusManitoba COVID19Jay Shawwinnipeg coronavirus updateWinnipeg covid-19 repsonse
