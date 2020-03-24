City of Winnipeg to give update on coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is set to give an update on its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will take place at city hall.

The city says Mayor Brian Bowman will give the update along with Jason Shaw, manager of the city’s emergency operations centre.

Global News will livestream the event above.

