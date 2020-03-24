Former CAO of Kingston Gerard Hunt has died

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s former chief administrative officer (CAO), Gerard Hunt, has died, according to Mayor Bryan Paterson.

In a tweet put out Tuesday, Paterson announced Hunt’s death. Hunt acted as the city’s CAO for a decade before he resigned last year.

“Gerard was a colleague and a friend, and it was a privilege to have worked with him during his tenure of over 10 years as CAO,” Paterson said.

In the summer of 2019, Hunt stepped down from his position due to health concerns. Although he was still employed by the city until his death, it’s unclear what position he held.

It’s still unclear what his health concerns were.

Hunt was replaced by current CAO Lanie Hurdle.

