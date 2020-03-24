Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Former CAO of Kingston Gerard Hunt has died

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 3:21 pm
Gerard Hunt (left), pictured here with Mayor Bryan Paterson, passed away recently, according to Paterson. Hunt recently left his position as CAO due to health issues.
Gerard Hunt (left), pictured here with Mayor Bryan Paterson, passed away recently, according to Paterson. Hunt recently left his position as CAO due to health issues. Bryan Paterson / Twitter

Kingston’s former chief administrative officer (CAO), Gerard Hunt, has died, according to Mayor Bryan Paterson.

In a tweet put out Tuesday, Paterson announced Hunt’s death. Hunt acted as the city’s CAO for a decade before he resigned last year.

READ MORE: Kingston’s CAO steps down due to health issues

“Gerard was a colleague and a friend, and it was a privilege to have worked with him during his tenure of over 10 years as CAO,” Paterson said.

In the summer of 2019, Hunt stepped down from his position due to health concerns. Although he was still employed by the city until his death, it’s unclear what position he held.

It’s still unclear what his health concerns were.

Hunt was replaced by current CAO Lanie Hurdle.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of kingstonChief Administrative OfficerMayor Of Kingstonbryan paterson kingstonGerard HuntKingston CAOCAO deathChief accounting officerGerard Hunt death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.