Kingston’s CAO steps down due to health issues

Kingston’s chief administrative officer has stepped down due to health issues.

During Kinston’s city council meeting on Tuesday evening, Mayor Bryan Paterson announced that Gerard Hunt has already left the city’s top job.

Hunt will still be employed by the city, though it is unclear in what capacity. The former CAO officially left his position on July 1.

Hunt served as CAO for 10 years but had been on sick leave for the last several months.

Lanie Hurdle, former commissioner of community services, had been acting as the CAO since Hunt had been away.

Paterson said Hurdle will continue in the position while the search for a new CAO continues.

In a statement published to his website, Paterson said Hunt will be greatly missed.

“He is without doubt a man of great character and integrity, someone who cares about results and about people and a person who is deeply passionate about our community,” the statement read.