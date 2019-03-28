Over 350 Kingston city officials make 2018 Sunshine List

Ontario has released its annual Sunshine List, and hundreds of civil servants in Kingston made the cut.

Among employees working for the City of Kingston, 364 municipal staff earned more than $100,000 in 2018.

Gerard Hunt, Kingston’s CAO, was the city’s highest-paid municipal worker last year, earning over $250,000.

The two runner-ups were the former and current chiefs of police, Gilles Larochelle, who made over $220,000 before he retired last year, and Antje McNeely, who made a little less than $200,00 in 2018.

There were also several people in the education and health-care sectors who topped the list in Kingston.

In fact, the city’s top three earners on the Sunshine List were not directly employed by the municipality.

David Pichora pulled in more than $587,000 as CEO of Kingston Health Sciences, which oversees the area’s hospitals.

Next on the list is Daniel Woolf, the soon-to-retire principal of Queen’s University, who made $410,000 last year.

Rounding out the top three highest-paid public servants in Kingston is Glenn Vollebregt, president and CEO of St. Lawrence College, who made $266,000.