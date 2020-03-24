Menu

Health

Montreal Canadiens roll out temporary job cuts during COVID-19 crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2020 2:08 pm
Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson is seen in his office at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The Montreal Canadiens are reducing their workforce during the COVID-19 crisis. .
Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson is seen in his office at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The Montreal Canadiens are reducing their workforce during the COVID-19 crisis. . Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens are reducing their workforce during the COVID-19 crisis.

Groupe CH, which also owns the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket, says it will proceed with a temporary reduction in personnel, impacting 60 per cent of the organization’s employees.

The reduction will start Monday.

Grope CH says it has established a $6-millon assistance fund to help employees. The organization says the fund will help enhance employment insurance benefits for eight weeks, ensuring that employees will receive 80 per cent of their base salary for that period.

The fund also will provide loans to employees in difficult financial situations.

The NHL and AHL suspended their seasons earlier this month.

“Now more than ever, it is important to support our community and demonstrate our solidarity to one another. We are working extremely hard to limit the impact this situation will have on our employees,” Groupe CH owner Geoff Molson said in a statement.

NHLCoronavirusCOVID-19Montreal Canadienscoronavirus newscoronavirus canadaHABScovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaMontreal HockeyGeoff MolsonMontreal Canadiens coronavirusMontreal Canadiens layoffs
