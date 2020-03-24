Californians using — and flushing — T-shirts instead of toilet paper, causing sewage backup amid coronavirus spread

Send this page to someone via email

Amid a toilet paper shortage thanks to COVID-19, Californians have taken to using — and flushing — T-shirts instead.

It’s become such a problematic “solution” to an unfortunate problem that officials in Redding, Calif., have had to tell residents to stop after discovering it was clogging the sewer system.

“Last night, City of Redding Wastewater Management responded to a sewer backup at one of its lift stations,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.

“The pumps were clogged by what appeared to be shredded T-shirts that were used in place of toilet paper.”

The message continued with a new slogan.

“If you should need to use anything aside from toilet paper, remember this important message: ‘Bag it. Don’t flush it.'”

Sewage issues like this can cause fecal matter to back up into showers, toilets and sinks — issues the city says it wouldn’t be able to properly address during the novel coronavirus crisis.

“There are many products available on the market that falsely claim to be flushable,” the news release continues. “Anything aside from toilet paper works to create a sewer backup, putting our larger sewer system, our water system and our community at risk for another health crisis.”

Amid the growing COVID-19 crisis, people have been hoarding essentials, forcing unlucky shoppers to fashion much-needed items out of things they have around their house.

Around the world and at home in Canada, panic-buying has left stores completely out of stock on some items, leading to supply chain disruptions and leaving some empty-handed.

While panic is a “very human” response, Steven Hoffman, director of the Global Strategy Lab, previously told Global News that stocking up on such items is neither helpful nor proportionate to the current risk level. Although Health Canada has recommended people build emergency kits — including items like water, non-perishable foods and prescription medication — they’ve also said stockpiling essentials in bulk isn’t necessary right now. READ MORE: What exactly is social distancing? Here’s what experts say “It is easier on the supply chain if people gradually build up their household stores instead of making large-scale purchases all at once,” reads the site. “To do this, you can add a few extra items to your grocery cart every time you shop.”

