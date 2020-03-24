IN PHOTOS: Tourist sites worldwide left eerily deserted amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus has forced many into isolation, leaving the world’s most treasured tourist sites eerily empty of travellers.

People spend a long time saving their dollars to travel across the globe to take in wonders like Rome‘s Trevi Fountain and Peggy’s Cove of Nova Scotia.

Now, they’re void of human traffic as people hunker down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Toronto, the typically busy Yonge-Dundas Square has been left almost completely vacant as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Doug Ford encourage folks to stay indoors.

“Can’t recall ever seeing Yonge-Dundas Square empty like this,” one Twitter user wrote, along with a photo of the empty site at night.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Peggy’s Cove still attracted some people, who maintained social distancing recommendations.

Peggy’s Cove yesterday, people, except I assume those together, were practicing social distancing pic.twitter.com/sYXx5DU2LB — Bev (@bevmasterman) March 23, 2020

Global News video journalist Jeremy Keefe shared footage of the empty streets of Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

One couple took a walk at the Bay of Fundy, nestled between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. They were the only ones there.

We needed a walk so we went as far away from other humans as we could in an afternoon (well, just to the Bay of Fundy) pic.twitter.com/zPMheLwXyJ — Jordyn Bochon (@jordynb) March 22, 2020

Photographer Noah Kalina shared a series of screengrabs from live video streams looking at some of the world’s most popular destinations, like the Trevi Fountain in Rome and New York City’s Bryant Park. Some of them are truly haunting.

Story continues below advertisement

Cocoa Beach Pier – Cocoa Beach, Florida. 3/23/2020 11:56 pic.twitter.com/sfXsgSeNMt — Noah Kalina (@noahkalina) March 23, 2020

4:42 The Travel Lady: tips for dealing with travel industry chaos The Travel Lady: tips for dealing with travel industry chaos

Story continues below advertisement

Tío Pepe – Puerta del Sol, Madrid. 3/23/2020 17:16 pic.twitter.com/dEZKxZazg2 — Noah Kalina (@noahkalina) March 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Soggy Dollar Bar. Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands. 3/23/2020. 13:59 pic.twitter.com/b0jlqPTYX9 — Noah Kalina (@noahkalina) March 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The emptiness is a positive sign that citizens of these areas and tourists alike are taking necessary precautions, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The stay-at-home norm has also caused pollution to lessen over some parts of the world, like Northern Italy and Wuhan, China.

A study conducted by Severe Weather Europe says the world typically sees an increase in CO2 emissions in the colder months in the Northern Hemisphere. However, this year has been different.

Countries practising extreme lockdowns, like Italy and China, have seen the biggest decline in air pollution.

Story continues below advertisement

3:31 Coronavirus outbreak: Indian police break up citizenship protests as lockdown enforced Coronavirus outbreak: Indian police break up citizenship protests as lockdown enforced

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca