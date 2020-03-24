Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating series of mail thefts in northwestern New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 10:41 am
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a number of mailboxes were forced open and the contents were stolen. . New Brunswick RCMP-HO

New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a series of mail thefts in at least four communities in northwestern New Brunswick.

Police say that they are investigating after a series of mailboxes were forced open and mail was taken in the New Brunswick communities of Saint-André, Tilley, New Denmark, and Blue Bell.

They believe the thefts occurred overnight between March 17 and 18.

Anyone with information or who may have recently been a victim of mail theft is asked to call the police at 506-474-3137 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

