B.C. Girl Guides sitting on a mountain of cookies after coronavirus derails annual fundraiser

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 9:14 pm
B.C. Girl Guides are sitting on 800,000 boxes of cookies after the novel coronavirus pandemic derailed their annual spring fundraiser. .
Got a sweet tooth?

If so, B.C. Girl Guides need your help.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic forcing people to keep two metres apart, the youth organization has found itself with 800,000 boxes of chocolate and vanilla cookies and no way to sell them.

This time of year, members of the youth group would normally be knocking on doors or standing outside of retail stores selling the treats as one of their key annual fundraisers.

“Because of the health concern we have discontinued all Girl Guide activities in British Columbia and across Canada,” said Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for Girl Guides of Canada in B.C.

“Girl Guide cookies and the sale of Girl Guide cookies power everything we do as an organization, for 18,000 girls and women across the province. It’s vitally important that in the coming weeks and months we find ways to sell those cookies in the safest way we possibly can.”

Isinger is encouraging the public to pre-order cookies from a Girl Guide they know, and said they are also hoping to score some bulk orders as well.

The Girl Guides are also encouraging people to put in an order for a box that can be donated to a food bank or frontline health care worker.

