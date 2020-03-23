Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus: Car dealerships, local shops still open in Lethbridge

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 7:58 pm
Car dealerships, other businesses still operating amid COVID-19 crisis
WATCH ABOVE: Banks, grocery stores and car dealerships are some of the few businesses currently staying afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eloise Therien explains how Lethbridge businesses are handling the situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many southern Alberta businesses to close their doors in recent weeks, but there are still a handful of Lethbridge businesses fighting to continue operating.

Locally-owned Chef Stella Diner and Catering had to close its dining room last week, but is hoping to continue catering and offering delivery options.

“Small businesses — restaurants specifically – struggle as it is,” said owner Emanuela Stella on Monday.

Tweet This

Stella says they sold “family packs” when they saw demand increase for certain food items.

“We saw the need for flour, milk, eggs,” she said, adding they sold those items in bulk.

“I’ve laid everybody off,” Stella said. She’ll still offer occasional food delivery while she can.

READ MORE: Alberta sees 42 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 301 on Monday

Story continues below advertisement

As for local grocery stores, such as London Road Market and Umami shop, they have been staying busy.

“At the beginning, people were all in a panic. They were just buying lots,” said Patricia Luu, owner of Umami Shop in Lethbridge.

“We are busy and our staff are really busy right now.”

Tweet This

Luu adds they stocked up on items they wouldn’t normally sell, such as bulk packs of toilet paper, to meet certain customers’ demands.

Umami Shop also offers cooking classes, and Luu adds it will be bringing back its live cooking show through its Facebook in the near future.

“We’re all about food,” said Luu.

READ MORE: Grocery chains install checkout shields, raise wages in response to coronavirus pandemic

In the auto industry, it’s a different kind of battle.

“We only allow one customer at a time,” said Mustafa Abdul Ghafar, manager at Wahid Auto Sales, of the company’s commitment to physical distancing.

He says sales haven’t been great recently and he believes the dealership will make the executive decision to close sometime soon.

“For us to shut our office… to stay home is the best choice for all of us, for now,” he said.

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Lethbridge Toyata tells Global News it has laid off a good portion of its staff and have amped up measures to reduce physical contact with customers through technologies allowing for virtual test-drives, and surveying all customers who enter the premises.

Taxi service is also allowed to continue for the time being, with many still operational in Lethbridge.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus economyCOVID-19 EconomyLethbridge EconomyLethbridge BusinessCOVID-19 BusinessLethbridge Business COVID-19
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.