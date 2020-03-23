Menu

Coronavirus: Oliver, B.C. distillery lifting spirits by supplying front line workers with sanitizer

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 7:43 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 8:07 pm

First responders are flocking to the Dubh Glas Distillery near Oliver, B.C., to get their hands on some hand sanitizer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

“Oh we were thrilled, I raced down here,” said deputy fire chief with the Willowbrook Fire Department, Tony Iannella.

Local health care workers and first responders are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment and products, which are in high demand due to COVID-19.

“At this time there is nothing available anywhere due to the hoarding that the public has been doing, we can’t get our hands on anything. We are desperately seeking masks, sanitizers, gloves, face shields, gowns,” Iannella said.

Grant Stevly, a volunteer firefighter himself, is trying to help fill the gap by switching production at his distillery from gin and whisky to disinfectant.

“We saw a need and we heard that there was some shortages,” he said on Monday.

Stevly said his distillery is following World Health Organization guidelines for the formula with chemicals donated by area businesses.

“We are coming in with alcohol, but certainly this is a community product,” he said.

On Sunday, the provincial government announced that all distillers in B.C. are temporarily authorized to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“We are in unprecedented times and everyone must do their part to fight COVID-19” said attorney general David Eby in a statement.

Big alcohol producers are also getting on board.

Labatt Breweries says it will produce 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer at five locations across the country, including Vancouver.

“It is stressful for our little industry; we don’t produce a lot of alcohol anyways. The big industry, I think, everybody is stepping up and filling the gap is valuable,” Stevly said.

People are also encouraged to donate much-needed personal protective equipment to front line workers.

“If anybody has sources for any protective equipment, of course we would be very honoured and thrilled to have access to it,” Iannella said.

