Crime

3 arrested, drugs and firearms seized in Edmonton

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 23, 2020 5:58 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
RCMP charge three after drugs and weapons were seized from a property in Edmonton, March 18. File / Global News

RCMP have arrested three people after drugs and firearms were seized from a residence in Edmonton on March 18.

St. Albert RCMP units conducted a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant on the property following an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in the area, police said.

RCMP said two different types of drugs were seized during the search warrant, including 45 grams of methamphetamine and 75 capsules of gabapentin.

Officers said a 30-30 caliber lever-action rifle and ammunition, 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, butterfly knives, brass knuckles and throwing stars were also seized, along with a 2012 Ford F-150.

Robert Mendoza, 44, of Edmonton and Alysha Hollar, 29, also of Edmonton, are facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm without a license.

Colin Radke, 41, of Edmonton has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

Mendoza and Hollar are scheduled to attend St. Albert Provincial Court on Jul. 20

Radke is scheduled to appear in court on Jul. 13.

