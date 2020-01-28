2 charged in Edmonton drug trafficking investigation; meth, fentanyl and GHB seized

Send this page to someone via email

After a four-month investigation, two people are facing dozens of drug-trafficking-related charges.

In September 2019, the Edmonton Police Service drug and gang enforcement team says it began investigating the two. On Jan. 9, two search warrants were executed at two homes — one in the area of 120 Street and 25 Avenue and the other at 103 Street and 98 Avenue, police say.

While searching the homes and vehicles, police said they found firearms, ammunition, bear spray, cocaine, fentanyl, GHB and “various drug trafficking paraphernalia.”

Andre Lourens, 31, is facing 23 charges, including nine counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Marcela Bogda, 31, is facing 34 charges, including six counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and six counts of breach of conditions.

Anyone with information about any drug-related activity is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.