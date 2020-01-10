4 charged after cash, cocaine and meth seized from north Edmonton homes

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are facing a lengthy list of charges, including child endangerment, after drugs and money were found during raids on three homes across north Edmonton.

Police began investigating a suspected drug trafficking operation in the the spring of 2019.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, a tactical team carried out search warrants at homes in the McConachie, Klarvatten and Oxford neighbourhoods that border the north edge of the city.

Police seized 3.5 kg of cocaine and 1 kg of methamphetamine with a combined street value of more than $277,000, as well as $200,000 in Canadian currency and $2,075 USD.

“We are pleased we were able to disrupt a drug trafficking operation and remove a substantial quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine from our community this week,” Northeast Division Special Projects Team Const. Kevin St. Louis said.

Zaahir Hussain, 28, faces 14 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, two counts of using forged documents, and several charges under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act and the Drug Endangered Children Act.

Kayla Zawierucha, 27, faces 11 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. She also faces several child endangerment charges, police said.

Walid Safadi, 38, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Alfaz Hussain, 37, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said they were not able to elaborate on how many children were affected due to privacy reasons.

Edmonton police said its Special Projects Teams proactively target crime and disorder along with people associated to such activities.

That includes people who are suspected or known to be involved in stolen property, drugs, fraud, weapons and violence-related offences and other criminal offences within the Edmonton region.

