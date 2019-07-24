Man sentenced to 4 years for Edmonton man’s fentanyl overdose death

A man who pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the 2016 fentanyl overdose death of an Edmonton man will spend four years behind bars.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jordan Yarmey received a four-year sentence for criminal negligence causing death in the 2016 death of 33-year-old Szymon Kalich. The 28-year-old also received a three-year sentence for trafficking, to be served concurrently.

Yarmey was originally charged with manslaughter in Kalich’s death. Yarmey was the first person to be charged by Edmonton police with manslaughter in relation to a fatal fentanyl overdose.

Yarmey addressed the court ahead of his sentencing, saying he is “deeply sorry” for Kalich’s passing and the role he played in it.

“It’s a horrible tragedy I wish could have been avoided.”

The justice started her decision by saying it’s a “sad day for two families.”

“The Kalich family has lost a son. The Yarmey family will be separated from their son for some time as he takes responsibility for his role in Szymon’s death,” the justice said.

She said addiction is tearing apart people’s lives, and allows people — who may be good — to do terrible things to others.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Kalich had picked up Yarmey’s number while in a drug addictions treatment centre. The day after Kalich got out, he called Yarmey to score some fentanyl.

The two snorted a crushed-up pill and Kalich overdosed, dying on the couch while Yarmey slept, according to the court document.

Court heard Yarmey never called for help, instead he dumped Kalich’s body in the hallway.

Kalich was found dead in the hallway of Yarmey’s south Edmonton apartment building on Jan. 27, 2016. Autopsy and toxicology results confirmed Kalich died from a fentanyl overdose. At the time, police alleged Yarmey supplied the drug to Kalich, knowing it could cause harm.

Earlier this week, Yarmey pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of criminal negligence causing death.

Two victim impact statements were read in court ahead of the sentencing Wednesday — one from Kalich’s mother and one from his father.

The Crown read Mr. Kalich’s statement to the court.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss Szymon,” the statement read in part. “I feel anger — anger at Szymon’s loss and how he was treated with such disrespect after he died.”

The Crown said aggravating factors to be considered in the sentencing include the fact there was a death, the dangerous nature of the drug and how Kalich’s body was dragged into the hallway. The Crown also noted, though, that Yarmey pleaded guilty, has no criminal history and has taken efforts to rehabilitate himself and deal with his addiction.

The defence admitted this wasn’t an easy case, calling it a very serious matter. The defence also recognized that Yarmey has taken “monumental” steps to rebuild himself and has underdone treatment, addictions counselling, alcoholics anonymous meetings and psychiatric sessions.

The justice in the case told Yarmey he should be thankful to his parents, who were in court every day.

“I hope every day of your life is put towards making the world a better place,” the justice said to Yarmey, who hugged his parents before being taken away by Sheriffs.

The Crown and defence had submitted a joint submission for a total sentence of four years.

Yarmey is required to provide a DNA sample. He is also prohibited from having weapons and ammunition.

With files from Julia Wong, Global News.