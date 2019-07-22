Man charged with manslaughter in fentanyl overdose death pleads guilty to lesser charge

A man charged with manslaughter in connection with another man’s fentanyl overdose has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Jordan Yarmey pleaded guilty Monday morning to criminal negligence causing death.

The 28-year-old was originally charged with manslaughter in connection with the January 2016 death of 33-year-old Szymon Kalich. Yarmey was the first person to be charged by Edmonton police with manslaughter in relation to a fatal fentanyl overdose.

Kalich was found dead in the hallway of Yarmey’s south Edmonton apartment building on Jan. 27, 2016. Autopsy and toxicology results confirmed Kalich died from a fentanyl overdose. Police alleged Yarmey supplied the drug to Kalich, knowing it could cause harm.

Yarmey spoke to Global News in October 2018, saying he became a cocaine addict in his early 20s, which progressed to other drugs to manage pain and anxiety. He said his drug addiction escalated and he started taking Percocet, oxycontin and fentanyl.

At the time, Yarmey told Global News he’s been sober for two and a half years.

Yarmey’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, when it’s expected he will be sentenced. The court will also hear victim impact statements from Kalich’s loved ones.

The Crown and defence submitted a joint submission for a total sentence of four years.