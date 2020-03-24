Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: The Brentwood five massacre part 2

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 6:00 am
.
. Global News
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt brings us to Part 2 of her special series, the Brentwood five massacre.

Lawrence Hong, Kaiti Perras, Jordan Segura, Josh Hunter and Zackariah Rathwell were a group of talented young people with promising futures.

But what started out as a party to mark the end of classes at the University of Calgary ended in a horrific tragedy.

It happened quickly and without warning.

In less than a minute, the five victims were stabbed in the biggest mass killing in Calgary’s history.

READ MORE: ‘I did what I had to do’: Matthew de Grood pleads not guilty in Brentwood mass murder

Police arrived on the scene less than five minutes after the first call to 911.

To add to the complexity of the case, investigators quickly learned the suspect was the son of one of their own.

Matthew de Grood was the 22-year-old son of a veteran, high-ranking officer with the Calgary Police Service and would soon be charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

But what led to such a horrific and violent attack?

De Grood’s state of mind at the time of the stabbings would become the focal point of the case.

Doctors who assessed him said he was clearly experiencing a psychotic episode at the time. Evidence showed he believed he was “the son of God and Hitler reincarnated,” and believed the victims were Illuminati, werewolves and medusas.

He was also eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Families of Brentwood 5 victims want Matthew de Grood hospitalized indefinitely

During the trial, it was revealed de Grood heard a male voice who he thought was Satan, telling him to kill the five young people before they killed him.

But determining what was real or what could have been faked also became a major part of the police investigation in this case.

After hours of interviews and psychological testing, experts supported a finding of not criminally responsible.

On May 25, 2016, the Justice presiding over this case agreed with those experts and found Matthew de Grood NCR.

In this episode, you’ll hear from the families of the five victims, as they were given the devastating news of what happened in Brentwood and learn more about the red flags friends, family and co-workers of de Grood reported to police following the fatal attack.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCalgary HomicidecuriouscastCrime Beat PodcastNancy Hixt Crime BeatNancy HixtCrime Beat RecapNancy Hixt Crime Beat PodcastBrentwood 5Brentwood FiveCalgary Mass KillingBrentwood five massacreThe Brentwood five
