Coronavirus: UN chief calls for global ceasefire in conflicts to fight COVID-19

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 23, 2020 2:13 pm
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.N. chief said: “It is time to put armed conflict on lock down and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”

READ MORE: UN to suspend refugee resettlement because of coronavirus

Guterres said people caught in armed conflicts, which are raging around the world, are among the most vulnerable and “are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.”

He told reporters from U.N. headquarters in New York that it’s time to silence guns, stop artillery, end airstrikes and create corridors for life-saving aid.

“End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world,” the secretary-general said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19United NationsAntonio GuterresUN coronavirusAntonio Guterres coronaviruscease-fire conflicts coronavirusglobal ceasefire coronavirus
