Health

UN to suspend refugee resettlement because of coronavirus

By Anna Mehler Paperny Reuters
Posted March 17, 2020 2:52 pm
Migrants walk towards to a refugee camp after they come back from the immigration inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside of Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Migrants walk towards to a refugee camp after they come back from the immigration inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside of Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

Travel restrictions imposed to fight the outbreak of COVID-19 will have an impact on a vulnerable group — refugees.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration will temporarily suspend refugee resettlement departures because of new air travel and border restrictions, a UNHCR spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“As countries drastically reduce entry into their territories, and restrictions around international air travel are introduced, refugee resettlement is being subject to disruptions,” said Melanie Gallant, spokeswoman for the UNHCR in Canada. “To respond to this new reality, UNHCR and IOM will be temporarily postponing refugee resettlement departures.”

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19Refugeescoronavirus outbreakCOVID-19 OutbreakUNHCRRefugee resettlementBorder Restrictions
