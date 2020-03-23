Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario reports new case of COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 12:41 pm
The new case would be Simcoe Muskoka's 10th case of the novel coronavirus.
The new case would be Simcoe Muskoka's 10th case of the novel coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Ontario has reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s jurisdiction — a woman in her 60s who recently travelled to Egypt, Israel and London.

According to the province, the woman is self-isolating.

Two of those cases have since passed away and were both in men in their 70s in Barrie, Ont.

READ MORE: Ontario announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 489 active coronavirus cases

The two men had close contact with one another, but the source of infection for one of the men has been labelled as travel-related by the local health unit.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, two of the local cases have been hospitalized — a man in his 40s in Barrie and a woman in her 30s in Bradford, Ont.

On Monday morning, Ontario reported 489 active cases of the novel coronavirus. Six people have died in the province. In Canada, there have been 1,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

More to come.

