No additional cases of COVID-19 in Peterborough; public health urges vigilant social distancing

Peterborough Public Health says there were no additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend but says that does not mean it’s time for complacency.

The number of cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction remains at three as of Monday morning’s press conference at 11 a.m. None of them are in hospital and remain self-isolating, according to medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra.

Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

She said that over the weekend the health unit did not see any increases in COVID-19 cases, nor any evidence of community transmission or any deaths, unlike the neighbouring jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes.

However, she cautioned that while the number is “encouraging” it’s not a reason to become complacent.

“Things are not going to get better — things are going to get worse for they get better. We should all expect that and prepare for that,” she said. Tweet This

“This is not the time for complacency. This is definitely a time to encourage each other. We want to celebrate successes but we know that from the time of onset to the time of diagnosis for COVID-19 is between four to six days. A lab test may be delayed so we can’t interpret the lack of new cases to mean transmission is not happening.”

And she noted COVID-19-related deaths are expected.

“We have not any COVID-related death yet and ‘yet’ is a word I wish to stress this morning because we can expect more cases,” she said. Tweet This

The health unit has tested 276 individuals. COVID-19 numbers as of 11 a.m. for Peterborough Public Health:

Confirmed positive: 3

Confirmed negative: 113

Under investigation: 159

Deceased: 0

Hospitalized cases: 0

Current status of hospitalized cases: n/a

Unusual cases: n/a

“We’ve all caught up and determined who needs to be tested,” said Salvaterra. “We have been receiving a steady stream of negative lab results and have been contacting those individuals to advise them.”

Salvaterra noted the health unit has an adequate supply of test swabs and praised Peterborough paramedics with COVID-19 home testing to help keep the supply. Earlier in the month supplies were running short.

“We’ve placed another order for swabs — we have enough in-house to support testing today and cleared up a backlog with help of paramedics doing home testing,” she said.

"I don't think we are going back to semi-normality I think we need to find a new normal." Dr. Salvaterra — Tricia Mason (@TriciaMason_) March 23, 2020

Salvaterra reminded residents to continue to practise social distancing and self-isolation, especially seniors and anyone who recently returned home from travel outside Canada or has respiratory issues.

The health unit has added additional information on its website for self-assessment and self-isolation.

The medical officer of health says she’s concerned after seeing social media posts and hearing reports of people not participating in social distancing and continuing non-essential activities such as general shopping at malls.

She urges residents to be “vigilant” and to help play a role in partaking in and promoting social distancing.

“I can’t be at everyone’s doorsteps enforcing this,” she said. Tweet This

“I need the people of Peterborough to be the eyes and ears and the doers. We have to take an educative approach and help each other comply better so we can protect people living in Peterborough.”

The health unit says since Friday it has received and responded to nearly 660 calls and emails related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.