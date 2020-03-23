Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Weapon and driving charges issued following Peterborough traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 10:55 am
Peterborough police charged two people with multiple offences following a traffic stop on Friday.
Peterborough police charged two people with multiple offences following a traffic stop on Friday. Global News Peterborough file

Two people are facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says shortly after 3 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Charlotte and Bethune streets observed a vehicle travelling with its high beams on.

READ MORE: Peterborough teen charged with weapons offences following Wednesday incident

According to police, the officer attempted to notify the driver that her high beams were on, but the driver allegedly ignored police and continued driving. Police say the officer again attempted to communicate with the driver, but the vehicle continued, turning onto Stewart Street.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop in the area of Stewart and Charlotte streets, police say.

Officers allege that neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts. According to police, the driver also failed to surrender her insurance and vehicle registration during the traffic stop.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers also learned the driver had a suspended licence and was wanted on a warrant for failing to attend court.

Diane Margaret Hanrahan, 46, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Failure to attend court
  • Failure to properly wear a seatbelt
  • Failure to use lower-beam headlights with oncoming traffic
  • Failure to surrender a permit for motor vehicle
  • Failure to surrender an insurance card

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.

Police also allege the passenger provided a false name to officers. According to police, further investigation determined the man was wanted on a warrant from another police service on a charge of theft under $5,000.

When the passenger exited the vehicle, police say officers discovered a brass knuckle device in his possession.

Michael Paul Rossi, 34, of Keene, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and obstructing a police officer.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

Peterborough police utilizing new drone for traffic investigations
Peterborough police utilizing new drone for traffic investigations
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceWeaponsPeterborough crimeSeatbeltKeeneWeapon PossessionPeterborough traffic stopBrass knuckleMichael Rossi
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.