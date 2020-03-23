Weapon and driving charges issued following Peterborough traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says shortly after 3 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Charlotte and Bethune streets observed a vehicle travelling with its high beams on.

According to police, the officer attempted to notify the driver that her high beams were on, but the driver allegedly ignored police and continued driving. Police say the officer again attempted to communicate with the driver, but the vehicle continued, turning onto Stewart Street.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop in the area of Stewart and Charlotte streets, police say.

Officers allege that neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts. According to police, the driver also failed to surrender her insurance and vehicle registration during the traffic stop.

Police say officers also learned the driver had a suspended licence and was wanted on a warrant for failing to attend court.

Diane Margaret Hanrahan, 46, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to attend court

Failure to properly wear a seatbelt

Failure to use lower-beam headlights with oncoming traffic

Failure to surrender a permit for motor vehicle

Failure to surrender an insurance card

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.

Police also allege the passenger provided a false name to officers. According to police, further investigation determined the man was wanted on a warrant from another police service on a charge of theft under $5,000.

When the passenger exited the vehicle, police say officers discovered a brass knuckle device in his possession.

Michael Paul Rossi, 34, of Keene, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and obstructing a police officer.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

