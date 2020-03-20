Peterborough teen charged with weapons offences following Wednesday incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough teenager is facing weapons charges following an incident on Wednesday night, according to police.

The Peterborough Police Service says that just before 11 p.m., police received information regarding a large group of youths who had exited two vehicles in the area of Valleyview Drive and were reportedly involved in an altercation on the street.

Police say officers were also told some of the youth had left the area in the vehicles heading south on Wallis Drive, while one of the youths reportedly involved was seen leaving the area on foot, according to police.

Officers and the canine unit were dispatched to the area.

A short time later, a youth was located by the canine unit on a trail north of Valleyview Drive, according to police. Officers allege the teen was in possession of a knife and a paintball gun.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 25.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

