Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough teen charged with weapons offences following Wednesday incident

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 8:51 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a 17-year-old with weapons offences following a Wednesday night incident. Global News File

A Peterborough teenager is facing weapons charges following an incident on Wednesday night, according to police.

The Peterborough Police Service says that just before 11 p.m., police received information regarding a large group of youths who had exited two vehicles in the area of Valleyview Drive and were reportedly involved in an altercation on the street.

READ MORE: Peterborough police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Police say officers were also told some of the youth had left the area in the vehicles heading south on Wallis Drive, while one of the youths reportedly involved was seen leaving the area on foot, according to police.

Officers and the canine unit were dispatched to the area.

A short time later, a youth was located by the canine unit on a trail north of Valleyview Drive, according to police. Officers allege the teen was in possession of a knife and a paintball gun.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Peterborough police seeking 2 suspects in reported break-and-enter on Parkhill Road West

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 25.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

Mother of Cobourg assault victim disgusted no one helped her teenage son
Mother of Cobourg assault victim disgusted no one helped her teenage son
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceYouthKnifeWeaponsPeterborough crimeweapons chargesPaintballPeterborough weapons offencesPeterborough youth chargedpossession of weapons
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.