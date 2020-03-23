Coronavirus: Hamilton’s HSR service now on Saturday schedule amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s buses are now running on a Saturday schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Johnson, general manager of healthy and safe communities for the City of Hamilton, announced last week that Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) service will dial down due to uncertainty about staffing levels and will continue to operate on the weekend schedule Monday through Saturday.

There will be no change to service levels on Sundays, and DARTS service is not being altered.

“This change in service is to ensure that we can provide a predictable and reliable transit service, albeit it will be a slightly less frequent service in our community,” said Johnson.

Revised schedules were posted Friday, and Johnson is urging residents to plan accordingly for Monday.

In an initiative to protect its drivers during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the HSR is also asking riders to enter buses from the rear.

The city will give riders free fares during the measure, which is expected to stay in effect until at least April 5.

“HSR customers are being asked to board buses from the rear doors only and to keep a fair distance from the bus operators and other customers,” the city said in a release last week.

Individuals who require personal mobility devices will be exempt from entering rear doors and permitted to enter and exit through front doors.

All regular riders will be required to stay behind the yellow line at the front of the bus and keep the seats behind the operator free at all times.