Coronavirus: Sport Manitoba’s Night of Champions goes virtual to honour its winners

Send this page to someone via email

Sport Manitoba was supposed to have hosted its annual “Night of Champions” this past Saturday at the Club Regent Event Centre, but the awards ceremony had to be cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

So Sport Manitoba decided to coincide the announcement of their winners via their social media platforms on Saturday night at approximately the same time they would have taken place on stage at Club Regent.

Triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff and goalie Kristen Campbell of Brandon were named the athletes of the year. Mislawchuk finished first at the World Triathlon Olympic qualification event in Tokyo, regarded as the most difficult event of the season to win.

READ MORE: Oak Bluff Triathlete Tyler Mislawhuck makes history at Olympic test event

Kristen Campbell had an outstanding finish to the 2018-19 season for the University of Wisconsin by becoming the first female goaltender in NCAA Frozen Four history to shutout three consecutive opponents in the playoffs in leading the Badgers to the National title. The 22-year-old Brandon native was named the Championship Game’s Most Outstanding Player.

Story continues below advertisement

Archer Austin Taylor and long-track speed skater Alexa Scott were named the winners in the junior athlete categories. Taylor competed for Team Manitoba at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer and won a gold and silver medal while also finishing first at the Canadian Indoor Championships.

Scott swept gold medals in all four events at the Canadian Junior long track speed skating championships and also set a pair of Canada Games records on her way to capturing three gold medals at the Winter Games in Red Deer.

Golfer Garth Goodbrandson and figure skater Tanya Pilat were named the outstanding male and female coaches of the year. In the team category, Grey Cup winners the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and U16 SHOCK girls volleyball provincial and national championship squad were honoured as the winners in the open and junior team categories.

Below is a list of the remaining winners.

Official of the Year

Darek Mikita – Table Tennis – Winnipeg

Outstanding Volunteer

Christopher Chapman – Winnipeg

Outstanding Youth Volunteer

Jacob Morlock-Tellier – Winnipeg

Manitoba Aboriginal Female Athlete of the Year

Heaven Moneyas- Multi Sport – Lake St. Martin First Nation

Manitoba Aboriginal Male Athlete of the Year

Conner Roulette – Hockey – Misipawistik Cree Nation

Manitoba Aboriginal Male Volunteer of the Year

Mike Sutherland – Peguis First Nation

Manitoba Aboriginal Female Volunteer of the Year

Emma Bear – Peguis First Nation

2:05 Speed Skater Alexa Scott Speed Skater Alexa Scott