Coronavirus: Family fined after selling medical masks in Port Coquitlam at $20 each

Send this page to someone via email

A family has been fined and attracted the anger of Port Coquitlam’s mayor after getting caught re-selling medical face masks at McClean Park on Friday.

Pictures sent to Global News show large brown boxes, filled with smaller boxes of supplies. A cash box could also be seen on a folding table set up next to the large boxes.

A family sells medical masks in a Port Coquitlam park on March 20, 2020. Submitted

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said a make-shift sign showed the family was selling the masks at $20 each, which he called unacceptable.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know how [these] people look at themselves in the mirror in this time of crisis when the whole world is trying to pull together,” he said. “This is one of the most egregious things I have ever seen as my time as mayor.

“I can’t actually say what I think of what these people have done. You would need to bleep it out. To have people try and sell supplies that are short-stocked in our hospitals and try to make a buck is beyond anything I can comprehend.” Tweet This

The family was fined for operating an unauthorized business, but West says that didn’t stop them from setting up shop again.

“They actually, if you can believe this, they came back a second day,” the mayor said. “It’s jaw-dropping and stupid.”

1:39 Experts say panic buying during COVID-19 could be self-defeating Experts say panic buying during COVID-19 could be self-defeating

The family is now on the hook for $500 for both days, and West said the city filed a report with Coquitlam RCMP.

“I am hoping and praying that the RCMP are able to lay criminal charges, because that’s what is required here,” he said. “Criminal accountability will do far more than a fine from a city can ever do.

“There needs to be a clear message sent that this will not be tolerated. They need to make an example of these people to send a message.” Tweet This

West says bylaw officers were told the product was shipped from China.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Adrian Dix said earlier this week that those caught re-selling medical supplies will be tracked down and punished.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for comment.