City of Vernon gives out 102 layoff notices due to recreation facilities closure

After closing it’s recreation facilities to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Vernon, B.C., has issued layoff notices to dozens of part-time recreation staff.

The city issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying it had given out 102 layoff notices.

Vernon said that laid-off employees who previously received benefits will continue to receive them.

“In addition, a skill database is being created as a measure to re-incorporate employees into the workplace as soon as possible, and is redeploying current employees internally to areas with the [city] that have been impacted by absences related to the COVID-19 situation,” the city said in a statement.

The city’s recreation facilities were closed last Wednesday.

