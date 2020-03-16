Menu

Health

Okanagan municipalities close facilities to slow spread of coronavirus

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 8:17 pm
The Penticton Community Centre is closed until atleast April 6, the city announced on Monday.
The Penticton Community Centre is closed until atleast April 6, the city announced on Monday. Recreation Penticton\Facebook

Municipalities across the Okanagan are making decisions about which civic facilities will stay open, and which will temporarily close, to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. municipalities closing community centres and other civic facilities

Below we have compiled a list of some Okanagan communities:

Kelowna

All city facilities remain open, as of Monday afternoon. The City of Kelowna says it will only close civic facilities if ordered to do so by health officials.

“If people feel uncomfortable at these facilities, they have the choice to stay away,” said an email from city spokesperson Tom Wilson.

More information can be found here.

West Kelowna

Most public facilities are open, other than the seniors’ centre and the library.

Story continues below advertisement

More information can be found here.

Penticton

Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, the following facilities will be temporarily closed until at least April 6.

  • Penticton Community Centre
  • Cleland Theatre
  • McLaren Arena
  • Library and Museum
  • Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
  • South Okanagan Events Centre
  • Memorial Arena

Public reception areas at city hall and the Yards Building will stasy open, but residents are urged to conduct business with staff by phone.

The City of Penticton is also cancelling the regular council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, and several committee meetings and public engagement events.

More information can be found here.

READ MORE: Coronavirus pandemic: What’s cancelled, what’s postponed in B.C.

Vernon

The hot tub, sauna and steam room at the Vernon Aquatic Centre have been closed temporarily.

Recreation programs, lessons and camps are still going ahead so far, according to the city’s website.

While swimming lessons will not be impacted, the number of people allowed into the Aquatic Centre for public swimming will be limited.

More information can be found here.

Story continues below advertisement

Osoyoos

The following Town of Osyoos facilities are temporarily closed to the public:

  • Sonora Community Centre
  • Sun Bowl Arena
  • Desert Park
  • Fire Hall
  • Tennis Courts
  • Osoyoos Regional Library

Facilities that remain open include the outdoor pickleball courts, the dog park, parks and trails, and the West Bench complex.

More information can be found here.

This list will be updated as more communities release updates.

KelownaCoronavirusVernonpentictonbc coronaviruscoronavirus closurescoronavirus civic closuresOkanagan coronavirus
