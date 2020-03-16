Okanagan municipalities close facilities to slow spread of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Municipalities across the Okanagan are making decisions about which civic facilities will stay open, and which will temporarily close, to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Below we have compiled a list of some Okanagan communities:

Kelowna

All city facilities remain open, as of Monday afternoon. The City of Kelowna says it will only close civic facilities if ordered to do so by health officials.

“If people feel uncomfortable at these facilities, they have the choice to stay away,” said an email from city spokesperson Tom Wilson.

West Kelowna

Most public facilities are open, other than the seniors’ centre and the library.

Penticton

Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, the following facilities will be temporarily closed until at least April 6.

Penticton Community Centre

Cleland Theatre

McLaren Arena

Library and Museum

Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

South Okanagan Events Centre

Memorial Arena

Public reception areas at city hall and the Yards Building will stasy open, but residents are urged to conduct business with staff by phone.

The City of Penticton is also cancelling the regular council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, and several committee meetings and public engagement events.

Vernon

The hot tub, sauna and steam room at the Vernon Aquatic Centre have been closed temporarily.

Recreation programs, lessons and camps are still going ahead so far, according to the city’s website.

While swimming lessons will not be impacted, the number of people allowed into the Aquatic Centre for public swimming will be limited.

Osoyoos

The following Town of Osyoos facilities are temporarily closed to the public:

Sonora Community Centre

Sun Bowl Arena

Desert Park

Fire Hall

Tennis Courts

Osoyoos Regional Library

Facilities that remain open include the outdoor pickleball courts, the dog park, parks and trails, and the West Bench complex.

This list will be updated as more communities release updates.